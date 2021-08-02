In brief: Klipsch is expanding its line of earbuds by releasing the T5 II True Wireless ANC, bringing active noise cancellation, wireless charging and Bragi Moves AI to the flagship in-ear series. The T5 II True Wireless ANC are available in three colors, gunmetal, copper, and silver, but there's also a McLaren Edition featuring an F1-themed design.

Although very similar to the T5 II True Wireless on the outside, the T5 II True Wireless ANC add a new set of features that make them stand out. One such feature is Dirac HD Sound technology, claiming to offer improved staging, clarity, vocal crispness, and bass fidelity.

As the name suggests, the ANC variant of the T5 II True Wireless lets you enable active noise cancellation for a better listening experience when used in crowded areas. Unlike traditional ANC, it uses a hybrid design offering both feedforward and feedback ANC systems using a microphone for outside noise and another aimed at the speaker's front. However, there's transparency mode if you wish to listen to your surroundings.

The new Klipsch earbuds also come with Bragi Moves, a built-in OS capable of interpreting the user's head movements using AI, allowing you to accept calls by nodding and rejecting calls or changing tracks by shaking your head. Besides the hands-free controls, Bragi also protects you from loud noises when using transparency mode, lets you configure shortcuts for actions, and enables transparency mode for calls.

Each T5 II ANC earbud has a 5.8mm driver, which is slightly bigger than its predecessor. The battery allows you to listen for seven hours straight, adding another 21 hours if you use the charging case. However, if you're using ANC, the battery life is reduced to five hours and 15 hours when using the charging case.

To configure the Klipsch earbuds, you can download the Klipsch Connect app from the Play Store or Apple App Store. The app lets you create equalization profiles and change between them, access advanced features, update the firmware, check battery status, view setup guides, and access Klipsch support.

Klipsch is also releasing a McLaren Edition of the T5s, featuring the car company's signature papaya color, carbon fiber, and the tread pattern of an F1's tire. This variant includes a Qi-compatible charging pad to wirelessly charge the earbuds or any other compatible device. The case is particularly fast to charge thanks to the NuCurrent technology, charging "twice as fast as anything else on the market."

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC are available now in gunmetal, copper, and silver, with an MSRP of $299. The McLaren Edition cost an extra $50, pushing its price to $349.