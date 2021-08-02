What just happened? Back in the 90s, a virtual pet named Tamagotchi became one of the most popular and iconic toys worldwide. Almost every kid had one, and despite the toy's age, it's remained somewhat relevant thanks to some updates. More than 20 years later, you'll have the chance to own a Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi, allowing you to feed, pet, and treat a virtual R2-D2.

Resulting from a partnership between Bandai and Disney, the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi will feature some unique features compared to most other versions of the digital toy currently on sale.

First and foremost, it will have a design that resembles the classic 90s version of Tamagotchi, featuring an R2-D2 themed casing and a monochrome display. Available in blue with white decals or white with blue decals, the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi is small enough to bring it with you, wherever you go.

Everything you do in the R2-D2 Tamagotchi has its Star Wars touch. Train your Artoo to learn 19 unique skills and treat him well, keeping it charged, clean and happy. Otherwise, Jawas may take it from you. Initially, there are only two mini-games available, firefighting and Dejarik (holochess), but you can unlock an additional seven by keeping Artoo in good shape.

"Star Wars has proven to be a timeless franchise and one that fans are eager to continue exploring, which makes it an absolute thrill to be able to incorporate it into the Tamagotchi experience," says Takayoshi Oyama, manager of the business management team at Bandai. "The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is an epic collaboration to be a part of and we can't wait to see how fans of the franchise react to this out-of-this-world device!"

The Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi won't be available until November 11, but pre-orders will start later today, at 9pm PT, through Amazon. Pricing will be revealed when pre-orders open.