In brief: T-Mobile, a major sponsor of the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League, appears to have terminated the partnership, possibly as a result of the lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard over alleged sexual harassment in the workplace.

Dexerto reports that the T-Mobile logo no longer appears on the Call of Duty League (CDL) website, despite being visible on July 21. The Overwatch League website is also missing the company's name, though it was there as recently as July 27, and T-Mobile branding is now absent from the "Overwatch League Perks" program.

Before and after shots of the CDL website, courtesy of Dexerto

There were other signs of T-Mobile's absence during last week's Stage V Major Tournament. The company logo on the jerseys of New York Subliners players appeared to have been taped over, and there was no T-Mobile branding in any of the broadcast segments.

It's also noted that the FAQ for CDL's weekly T-Mobile sweepstake states that the final period has been canceled and "the sweepstake has ended."

While the network operator hasn't commented on why its name has vanished, it's likely related to the Activision Blizzard lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing nearly two weeks ago that alleges discrimination, sexual harassment, and 'frat boy' culture within the gaming giant.

Know there’s a *lot* going on today but I am on Blizzard Way at the employee walkout. The state of CA is suing Activision Blizzard for a pattern of pay/gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Employees found company’s response to the lawsuit “abhorrent.” pic.twitter.com/qEx59FiydS — Jon peltz (@JonnyPeltz) July 28, 2021

An Activision Blizzard statement said the filing includes "distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard's past." The lawsuit prompted company employees to walk out of work last week in protest of the firm's response and to demand change.