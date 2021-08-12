Something to look forward to: Fans of all things Games Workshop will be able to access a new streaming service from the company starting this August 25. Warhammer Plus will be available through an Android / iOS app and website, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku services.

There are an absolute ton of Games Workshop titles of varying quality available for PC, one of the more recent being Necromunda: Hired Gun. Warhammer Plus focuses on the TV shows and animations while also offering premium access to the tabletop games’ official companion apps, novels, and back catalog of White Dwarf magazines.

The animated programs sections will likely be the biggest draw for fans. It includes Angels of Death and Hammer and Bolter, along with others from the Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar settings. There are also live-action shows such as Citadel Colour Masterclass that teaching model painting techniques, Loremasters, and Battle Report.

The service will cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually when it goes live on August 25 in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and Italy, with more regions added over time. Buyers also get a free exclusive miniature—a Vindicare Assassin or an Orruk Megaboss—and can buy the other at a later date.

Warhammer Plus arrives at a time when Games Workshop has angered some of its fanbase. The company recently banned “commercially available, third party 3D printed parts” in Warhammer World-sanctioned tournaments. It also updated its intellectual property policy to take a “zero tolerance” stance toward “fan films or animations” based on the company’s “settings and characters.”

The new rules mean fan-created films “are only to be created under licence from Games Workshop.” As noted by The Verge, one of the shows on the streaming service, Astartes, was originally a fan-made animation, ironically.