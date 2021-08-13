Editor's take: Automakers have a notoriously bad reputation when it comes to modernizing classics; only a handful come to mind that have successfully mastered the endeavor. I'd argue that Lamborghini got this one right, although I can't help but wonder what it'd look like with a big wing out back. Y'know, just for old time' sake.

Lamborghini’s iconic Countach is an absolute 80s legend, and it’s coming back for a limited time with an all-new design and a hybrid powerplant.

Lamborghini introduced the Countach in the late 1970s but it wasn’t until a future revision, which introduced fiberglass wheel arch extensions, massive rear tires and an optional rear wing, that the Countach really hit its stride.

It was featured in multiple movies including the 1981 action comedy The Cannonball Run and 1989’s Speed Zone (who can forget the opening scene where it skipped over a lake?), and was unequivocally the poster car of the 80s.

Lamborghini in celebration of the Countach’s 50th anniversary is revising the model for a limited run. The new Countach LPI 800-4 pays homage to the original in terms of both styling and performance. It’s powered by a V12 engine alongside a 48V electric motor that combine to put out just a tick over 800 horsepower through a permanent four-wheel drive transmission.

According to Lamborghini, the new Countach will be able to reach 100 km/h from a stop (0-62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 220 mph. And those infamous scissor doors? Yeah, you get those as well.

Lamborghini is only producing 112 examples and pricing hasn’t yet been revealed, pretty much solidifying that you’re likely never going to see one in person, much less own one.