Facepalm: Imagine a scenario in which you introduce a revamped design for your company's product, something that millions use, only to find it's giving customers headaches. That's the situation Twitter finds itself in and must now redesign its redesign.

Twitter rolled out its updated app and website last week, introducing "higher color contrast of buttons, links, focus [and] easier reading with left-aligned text and more space between text." It also added a custom-designed font called Chirp.

Twitter admitted that the change "might feel weird at first" but would allow easier reading and improve visual clutter. It didn't count on the redesign causing eye strain, headaches, and migraines among many users.

Today we release updates for colors & typography! See @TwitterDesign post for full details. The A11Y updates are:

- Higher color contrast of buttons, links, focus

- Easier reading with left-aligned text & more space between text

- Fewer distracting gray things



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Umu3F1iJjb — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 11, 2021

It seems the new look has been especially problematic for those with accessibility needs, despite Twitter claiming the redesign made the platform "more accessible." While the high contrast design might help those with low vision or color-blindness, it is causing problems for others. The inability to resize the new font in the Twitter apps has also been an issue.

"These new features have made Twitter inaccessible for people with astigmatism and dyslexia (the new font), and color-contrast and photosensitive migraineurs (the new color scheme)," one user wrote.

According to TechCrunch, "Twitter far exceeds the minimum contrast standards set by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which provides recommendations for making websites accessible to disabled people."

Twitter has acknowledged the complaints and is now making contrast changes, so the new look is "easier on the eyes."

We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have additional feedback. — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 14, 2021

Twitter thanked everyone who has offered feedback on the change and asked users to continue submitting their opinions. It's also working on a fix for the Chirp font. Expect the next redesign to arrive soon.