Recap: Just ahead of QuakeCon 2021, Bethesda let loose a remastered version of the original Quake for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The game publisher is celebrating the influential first person shooter's 25th anniversary. The new version includes improved graphics and a brand new expansion pack, all for $10.

Details suggesting Bethesda would unveil a new version of Quake at this year's QuakeCon have been leaking for days. Bethesda's schedule for QuakeCon initially mentioned a "revitalized" version of the game before they changed it, and earlier today this new version began appearing on ratings boards.

The Quake remaster enhances the graphics with 4K and widescreen support (1080p on Switch), improved models, improved lighting, improved audio quality, anti-aliasing, and depth of field. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Quake can run at 120Hz, with a full next-gen update coming at a later date for free with more details pending.

The original music by Trent Reznor is also in. That soundtrack has been difficult to get into previous releases of Quake due to licensing issues.

Bethesda has included both online and local multiplayer -- up to eight players online and four players locally, two-player co-op both locally and online, split-screen, and cross-platform play between all platforms.

In addition to the original main campaign, the new release has both of the old expansion packs, the episode Wolfenstein studio MachineGames released in 2016, and another all-new episode from MachineGames called "Dimension of the Machine." Gamers will also be able to download a curated selection of fan-made levels and missions which will update over time.

Quake product pages on Steam and Bethesda.net have also been updated to the new version, so owners of Quake on those storefronts should already have it. As of this writing, the version on GOG doesn't seem to have been updated.

Limited Run Games confirmed it is releasing physical editions of Quake for PS4 and Switch, with pre-orders starting on August 27. Microsoft also just added Quake to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC and console, along with Quake II and Quake III for PC. This is the first time Quake has been officially released on any console for over 20 years.

All-in-all this seems similar to the new ports of Doom and Doom II Bethesda released for modern platforms in 2019.