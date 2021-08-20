What just happened? Remember Black Myth: Wukong, the stunning-looking Dark Souls/Sekiro-style game revealed in 2020? Nvidia has just debuted a 12-minute trailer, giving us our first look at an Unreal Engine 5 title enhanced with its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech.

Black Myth: Wukong was originally an Unreal Engine 4-powered title, but developer Game Science upgraded to the newer version earlier this year—with support from Nvidia and Unreal Engine creator Epic Games.

Unlike the first trailer, which came out one year ago today, we can now enjoy Black Myth: Wukong in its full 4K@60fps glory.

The action RPG is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West; the same one that inspired the 1979 TV series Monkey and many other shows, books, and movies. Players take control of Monkey King Sun Wukong, facing off against some enormous mythological beasts that can be taken down using the huge number of abilities on offer.

Black Myth: Wukong does look gorgeous. Sadly, it'll be a while before we find out if it lives up to the pre-release hype; Game Science is aiming for a 2023 launch, but it's adamant that the game will only be released once it's ready, thereby avoiding any Cyberpunk 2077-like disappointment, hopefully.

Check out the first Black Myth: Wukong pre-alpha footage here. There was also an official trailer released in February to celebrate the Chinese year of the Ox.