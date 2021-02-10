Something to look forward to: Remember that fantastic 13-minute clip of Black Myth: Wukong that arrived last summer? The pre-alpha footage of the Souls-like game from Chinese indie developer Game Science Studio was hailed as the first true “next-gen game.” Now, a new trailer has dropped.

The first video of Black Myth: Wukong set the internet alight with its Dark Souls/Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice/Bloodborne-esque gameplay.

The action RPG is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West—the same one that inspired 1979 TV series Monkey and many other shows, books, and movies. Players take control of Monkey King Sun Wukong, facing off against some enormous mythological beasts that can be taken down using the 72 different abilities on offer.

Game Science Studio has released the trailer to celebrate the end of the Chinese New Year, which moves from the year of the rat to the year of the Ox. Notice the large number of rodents in the clip, including one with two-heads that can breathe fire. There’s also a fairly monstrous Ox at the end.

We also see Wukong transform into a stone Gollum of some description and split himself into three lightning-firing rats. As shown in the first trailer, he can turn into a flying insect, too.

Black Myth: Wukong is looking pretty enticing and certainly appears to tick the “challenging” box, a defining feature of these type of games.

This is all pre-alpha footage, so it’s best not to get too excited—there’s been plenty of backlash recently against games such as Cyberpunk 2077 for failing to live up to their hype. But with a 2023 release date, we’re not going to be playing Black Myth: Wukong anytime soon.