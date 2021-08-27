Bottom line: Amazon is hosting a one-day-only sale on select Razer gaming laptops and accessories, some of which are discounted as much as 60 percent off their usual asking price. The sale is active until midnight, so you’ve got another 14 hours or so to cash in on the discounts before prices return to normal.

More than half a dozen Razer gaming laptops are on sale including the Blade Pro 17, the Blade Stealth 13 ultrabook and the Blade 15 Studio Edition. Discounts vary depending on which model you choose, but the biggest markdown is 35 percent off the Blade 15 Advanced, which brings the price down to $1,699.99.

The Blade 15 Advanced is powered by an Intel Core i7-10875H, octa-core processor alongside 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card.

There are also no less than eight gaming mice on offer. At the lower end of the cost spectrum is the $19.99 Razer DeathAdder Essential in your choice of white or black, followed by the Viper Ultralight ultralight ambidextrous wired gaming mouse in pink or white for $39.99. If your pointer budget is a bit bigger, perhaps you’ll want to consider the Viper Ultimate for $84.99 or the Basilisk Ultimate at $94.99 – a full 37 percent off its usual price.

Half a dozen gaming headsets are also marked down including the Kraken Tournament Edition, yours for just $45.99 (a 54 percent discount), the BlackShark V2 for $79.99 and the Nari Ultimate for Xbox One, marked down to $149.99 from $199.99.

A couple of keyboards, a few gaming keypads, an ATX mid-tower case and a few other odds and ends round out the lot.

Amazon's Razer sale runs through the end of the day.