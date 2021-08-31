Forward-looking: Bose has just introduced a new QuietComfort headset to its lineup. Named QuietComfort 45, the new headset will be an upgrade over its predecessor, offering improved battery life and voice isolation and two new listening modes to choose from: quiet, which turns on noise cancellation, and aware, to turn it back off.

Since the launch of the original QuietComfort 35, the popularity of Bose's QuietComfort series has increased significantly, featuring some of the most popular wireless headsets out there. After the launch of the QC35, the company upgraded them and released the QuietComfort 35 II, which later received the gaming treatment to include a detachable microphone module.

Now, Bose is further upgrading the QuietComfort series with the new QuietComfort 45. Compared to its predecessors, the design remains mostly the same, with few changes. Some of these changes are the removal of soft materials and modifications to make the gaps between components feel smoother.

To better adapt to the environment, the Bose QuietComfort 45 has two listening modes. When quiet mode is enabled, the noise cancellation system kicks in, analyzing the outside noise and cancelling it. In aware mode, noise cancellation is turned off to offer full sound transparency.

With the four buttons on the right earcup, users can turn the power on, control volume, pair through Bluetooth, answer and end calls, play and pause music and access virtual assistants. As for the left earcup, there's a button to toggle between the two modes or mute the microphone.

Battery life has improved compared with the QC 35 II, providing up to 24 hours of usage. To be fully charged, the headset needs to be charging for two hours, and a 15-minute charge can give you three hours of playback. The headset is charged via a USB-C port. Another new feature coming with the QC45 is sharing noise cancellation on calls, isolating the user's voice and avoiding outside noise from being picked up for clearer communication.

The new QC45 is compatible with the Bose Music app, which allows users to configure multi-point connections with iOS and Android devices and use Bose SympleSync to connect the headsets with compatible Bose Soundbars. Available in black and white, the Bose QuietComfort are now available for pre-order for $329.95.