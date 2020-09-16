Bottom line: At $330, Bose's gaming headset is on the upper end of the pricing spectrum. More affordable solutions are readily available from established gaming brands like Razer, Corsair and SteelSeries, but Bose does have an advantage in that their headset doubles as a standalone set of wireless headphones.

Bose on Wednesday introduced the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset, the company’s first 2-in-1 gaming and lifestyle headset.

The new headset is based on the company’s QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones. In fact, it’s the exact same headset, just with the inclusion of a detachable game module featuring a Discord and TeamSpeak-certified boom mic and an optional PC desktop controller to adjust the master volume and control mic monitoring.

Bose said the headset is good for up to 40 hours of battery life in wired gaming mode or up to 20 hours in wireless lifestyle mode. A quick 15-minute recharge will give you up to five additional hours of wired gaming or 2.5 hours of wireless listening in lifestyle mode. Should the battery run out while you are in wired gaming mode, you’ll still hear game audio, just without noise cancellation.

The headset is compatible with all major gaming platforms including consoles, PC and mobile devices, we’re told.

Bose is now accepting pre-orders for the QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset. It’ll set you back $329.95. If you’re just interested in the standard QuietComfort 35 II headset without the gaming attachments, that can be had for a bit less at $299.95.