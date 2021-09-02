In usual tradition, HP is celebrating Labor Day in advance with a huge sale that's on now. Check out the slew of tech goods heavily discounted, including great offers on monitors, laptops, gaming accessories, and more. We've highlighted some of the best deals below. A few items have limited stock, so better move fast if you want to grab a bargain.

HP is also offering free shipping and extra money off on some products.

Monitors

A 240Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution for $504

Remember when 1440p monitors with monstrously high refresh rates cost a small fortune? That's no longer the case. With the HP Omen X 27, you can get one of our highest-rated monitors for just $504.

The Omen's 27-inch 2560 x 1440 TN panel not only offers a 240Hz refresh rate, but it also features FreeSync 2 adaptive sync tech for buttery smooth, stutter/tear-free gaming. You also get low latency and support for Low Framerate Compensation.

Other specs include a 1ms response time, 300 nits brightness, a two-port USB hub, easy to access headphone jack, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and one HDMI 2.0 port. It's also got excellent color performance, with a deltaE average of 1.27 and 100% sRGB coverage. Normally $649, the HP sale sees it reduced to $504. Check out more details in our review, where the Omen X 27 scores an excellent 95 out of 100.

Want two of these monitors for some dual-screen gaming action? HP is selling a pair in a bundle for $970; that's $328 off what you'd normally pay.

QHD@165Hz at under $460

Want a QHD monitor but don't have the hardware to make the most of the Omen X 27's 240Hz refresh rate? Check out the Omen 27i Monitor. This 27-inch 2560 x 1440 display has a still-blistering 165Hz refresh rate and is slightly cheaper than the X model. Moreover, it uses an IPS rather than TN panel for better colors, contrast, and viewing angles.

Featuring 98% DCI-P3 coverage and a 1ms GtG response time with overdrive, the Omen 27i has gained a user score of 8.8, with many buyers praising the monitor as excellent for gaming.

The Omen 27i also has FreeSync support, excellent build quality, and three USB 3.0 ports. HP is offering this monitor for $459, which is $50 off the usual price, or you can get two for $905.

An IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution

The HP X27i 2K is yet another 27-inch 1440p monitor, 144Hz refresh rate and a much lower price tag. It's a gorgeous IPS panel with a 4ms response time, tiny bezels, HDMI 2.0, and a single DisplayPort 1.2. The monitor is down to just $284 from its normal $379.

You can also get it in a bundle that includes the HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset for $350.

Want something cheaper? The 24-inch 1080p version (HP X24i) is down to $209, or get two for $406.

This Full HD/144Hz monitor is down to just $224

For those after a cheaper 1080p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, there's the Omen by HP 25. This 25-inch TN display features 400 nits brightness, three USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 1.4, and one DisplayPort 1.2, along with a headphone jack.

The Omen by HP 25 also has a 1ms response time complimenting that 144Hz refresh rate and is FreeSync compatible, making it great for competitive online multiplayer games. It's currently down from $279 to $224.

Laptops

A large-screen laptop with 11th-gen Intel CPU, starting at $1,049

If you're looking for a traditional laptop for school or work and value a large screen along with the latest 11th-gen Intel processor, the HP Envy 17t-cg100 should fit the bill. It features a Core i7-1165G7 complete with Intel's Xe Graphics.

The Envy comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of NVMe M.2 storage, while the display is available in either FHD (touch and non-touch) or 4K variants. You also get a 720p webcam, fingerprint reader, and Bang & Olufsen dual speakers.

Elsewhere, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, an SD card reader, USB Type-C, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, 1 Mini DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.

The HP Envy 17 starts at $1,049 with free shipping and 5% off accessories. There's also a 13-inch version that starts at $619 and comes with an optional touch display.

Our favorite 2-in-1 Ultraportable is $1,199

The HP Spectre always gets a mention in these sales simply because it remains our favorite 2-in-1 Ultraportable in the Best Laptops guide.

The 13.5-inch model comes with the latest 11th-gen Core i5/i7 CPU that features the company's Xe integrated graphics. You also get the choice of WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280), WUXGA+ with 1000 nits, or 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED screens.

There's up to 16GB of RAM, a speedy M.2 SSD reaching 2TB with the option of a free Optane upgrade, and a HP Pen. The touch display is one of the Spectre's best features, especially if you go for the OLED option, which has colors and vibrancy that outshines IPS screens. It also boasts excellent build quality, with a brushed metal finish and a 360-degree hinge for switching between laptop and tablet modes.

Despite being a 2.8-pound 2-in-1, the Spectre x360 boasts a slew of features: a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (40Gbps signaling rate), a USB-A 3.1 port (5Gbps signaling rate), a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The HP Spectre x360 14-inch is $170 off during the Labor Day sale, bringing it down to $1,199. There's also a 15-inch model starting at $1,399.

Gaming laptops

A 16-inch budget laptop maxing out at the RTX 3060

Looking for a gaming laptop that doesn't cost the earth? HP has a couple of enticing options in its Labor Day sale. First up is an offering from its new Victus line that was only introduced in May. The 16-inch model in the sale has received plenty of positive reviews, with some sites hailing it as a budget laptop king.

The Victus comes with a wide range of spec options, the cheapest of which—Core i5-11400H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, standard screen—is now down to $799.

There are several upgrades we'd recommend, including paying $20 more for the 144Hz display and opting for the Core i7-11800H with an RTX 3060. That puts the price at $1,259, which is still $60 off the usual amount.

There are plenty of other elements to like in the Victus: up to 1TB storage with Optane, full-size keyboard, 720p webcam, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201, Bluetooth 5, fast charging, SD card reader, and the option to pack it with up to 32GB of RAM.

A 1080p/144Hz laptop for $739

For those on a tighter budget, there's the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. The 15.6-inch machine boasts an 1080p@144Hz IPS screen and starts at just $739 for the Core i5-11300H/GTX 1650 model, while the Core i7-11370H/RTX 3050 version costs $969. The 512GB M.2 SSD and 8GB of RAM can also be upgraded.

Both the laptops come with a free Pavilion mouse and the "$95+ game bundle," while the Pavilion also includes a free USB headset.

Desktop and printers

A great small-form-factor PC for working and learning at home

If you're after a no-frills desktop PC that gets the job done at a reasonable price, one of HP's most heavily discounted products could be of interest. The $803 HP ProDesk 600 G6 Microtower PC features a snappy Intel Core i5-10500 (Comet Lake, Q470 chipset) with a 3.1 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost frequency, along with UHD 630 integrated graphics.

HP ProDesk 600 G6 is ideal for work, education, or as a family PC. It comes with 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM alongside a speedy 512GB PCIe NVM TLC M.2 SSD. You also get Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 for excellent connectivity.

Port-wise, there's a USB Type-C, several Type-A inputs, and DisplayPort 1.4, along with plenty of expansion ports on the motherboard for adding extra storage and a dedicated graphics card. And it's all packed into a compact PC case.

The HP ProDesk 600 G6 Microtower PC is normally $1,673 but is currently on sale for just over $800. You even get a free wireless mouse and keyboard, 5% off accessories, and a 3-year standard warranty.

For something similar that's even cheaper, the HP Envy desktop TE01-2250xt PC starts at just $499.

A high-quality, black-and-white laser printer for $239

For no-frills wireless laser printing black-and-white documents, the Neverstop is an excellent option. Right now, it's down to $239.99 from the usual price of $289.

The Neverstop is popular among Amazon users, boasting 4.3 stars from its 1,700+ reviews. It can print up to 21 ppm (pages per minute), and the included toner tank is good for up to 5,000 printed pages. This is the lowest cost-per-page on HP laser printing at less than 1 cent per page.

The Neverstop also has built-in wireless and ethernet capabilities and lets you print from your smartphone or tablet without a network using Wi-Fi Direct.

Accessories

The Reactor Mouse ticks all the right boxes: customizable RGB lighting, macro support, 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and adjustable DPI, polling rate, and liftoff rate. HP writes that its light beam detection tech enables a 0.2ms click response time—3 times faster than a traditional mechanical mouse switch. It's now reduced by $25 to $59.

The full-size Omen Sequencer uses optical-mechanical Blue switches that enable a 0.2 ms response time—10 times faster than traditional mechanical switches—along with individually backlit RGB keys. The Sequencer also features dedicated macro keys, USB passthrough, and a satisfyingly meaty volume wheel. It's down to $117 from the usual $149.

For those who prefer a more traditional keyboard, the full-size Omen Encoder, also with Cherry MX Brown switches, is down to $89.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in one $119 bundle

Desperate for some Microsoft Office apps but don't want to pay a subscription fee? This Office 2019 Home & Student License is a one-time purchase, reduced from the usual $149 price to $119.

The package contains the classic 2019 versions of Word, spreadsheet Excel, and presentation software PowerPoint, all of which can be installed on a single device. As the name suggests, it's an excellent option for students or users who don't require the full range of Microsoft's latest Office apps.