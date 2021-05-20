In a nutshell: HP has announced two new gaming laptops under the familiar Omen series, and expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Victus brand. The Omen machines are higher-end offerings similar to what we've come to expect from HP's gaming division, while Victus will target "mainstream" gamers.

HP’s new Omen 16 and Omen 17 feature 16.1-inch and 17.3-inch displays, respectively, with QHD and 165Hz panels available. The smaller machine can be equipped with up to a Core i7-11800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX processors and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics or "AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics," alongside up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and two 1TB PCIe SSDs in a RAID 0 array.

The Omen 17 can accommodate up to an Intel i9-11900H processor and a GeForce RTX 3080. The same max RAM and storage configurations apply here, too.

Both machines can be equipped with either a 4-cell, 70Wh or a 6-cell, 83Wh battery. Runtime on the Omen 16 is rated at up to 9 hours, but HP didn't mention how long the Omen 17 could last.

The new HP Victus is being positioned as the younger "mainstream" sibling of the Omen, with pricing starting well below $1,000. The Victus packs a 16.1-inch display driven by up to an Intel Core i7-11800H / AMD Ryzen 7 5800M CPU, RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics and up to 32GB of DDR4.

Like the Omen, the Victus can also accommodate single or dual SSDs in RAID 0, and can even support Intel Optane memory.

The Omen 16 and Omen 17 are slated to launch in June starting at $1,049.99 and $1,369.99, respectively. The 16-inch Victus also goes on sale in June, but with a lower starting price of $799.99.