Bottom line: Logitech is doing more for clients using its various wireless peripherals in busy work environments with the introduction of the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Congested workspaces haven’t been a major concern over the past 18 months or so with the pandemic and all, but with many companies having already brought employees back into the office, it’s becoming more of a realistic concern.

Bolt is designed to replace standard Logitech receivers and dongle-free connections. The hardened receiver utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy Security Mode 1, Level 4, meaning all incoming and outgoing traffic uses authenticated connections with encryption. This security mode is also Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) compliant, Logitech added.

The Logi Bolt receiver is additionally said to provide a stronger, more reliable connection in congested wireless environments. According to Logitech, it provides a drop-free connection up to 33 feet away, with up to eight times lower average latency compared to commonly deployed wireless protocols in “noisy” enterprise settings.

The accessory maker further noted the universal compatibility of the Logi Bolt. They work with most operating systems and platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and Chrome OS, among others.

Pasi Pajumäki, an IT specialist at Wolt Enterprises where Logi Bolt has been used, said the tech seems to establish a connection faster, which makes switching between a desk and a conference room smoother and more user friendly.

The Logi Bolt USB receiver is listed for $14.99 over on Logitech’s page with a “coming soon” designation. No word yet on when Logitech plans to start actual shipments.