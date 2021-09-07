In brief: Remedy Entertainment is starting the short work week off on the right foot, confirming rumors over the weekend that a remaster of Alan Wake is indeed in the pipeline (and has been for a while now). Complete launch details haven't yet been shared, but we do know the game will be available in time for the holidays.

The developer is partnering with Epic Games Publishing on the project, meaning it’ll be available across a wide range of platforms including the PC, Xbox Series, the Xbox One family and for the first time ever, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment, said the remaster will be the original experience that so many players fell in love with all those years ago (indeed, it’s been more than 11 years since it first dropped on the Xbox 360). “We did not want to change that,” Lake said. But all of the visuals, including the character model of Wake himself and the game’s cinematics, have been updated and improved with next-gen upgrades.

“This is for you. I hope you enjoy it, either again, like meeting an old friend, or for the first time.” -- Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment.

The game tells the story of thriller novelist Alan Wake as he attempts to unravel the mystery behind his wife’s disappearance during a vacation. All the while, events from Wake's most recent book - which he doesn't remember writing - start playing out in real life. Two additional "episodes" were made available as DLC, although there was no mention of them being rolled into the remaster.

In 2017, it seemed as though a licensing issue related to its soundtrack would spell the end of the game’s run on digital storefronts, but fortunately it returned to Steam more than a year later.

Lake said Alan Wake Remastered will be available this fall.