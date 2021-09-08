What just happened? TCL is expanding its line of televisions featuring integrated Google TV with a model that is as impressive as it is expensive. The TCL X9 is not only 85-inches but also features mini-LED tech and an 8K HDR resolution. Unfortunately, the $9,999 price puts it out of range for most people.

TCL unveiled its Google TV models last month. It has now expanded the line with the X9, part of its XL Collection of sets measuring 80-inches and over. In addition to featuring mini-LED backlights, it uses "OD Zero" technology, the zero part representing the 0mm distance between the backlight layer and the LCD display layer. This allows for an incredibly slim build, and one with barely visible bezels. TCL notes that the X9 is its thinnest QLED TV to date.

The television also comes with a resolution that reaches up to 8K. Viewing something in 33 million pixels sounds compelling, though there's still very little content available in that native resolution.

TCL writes that the picture is enhanced by its machine learning-powered AiPQ Engine technology, which dynamically adjusts color, contrast, and clarity for the best possible 8K HDR experience—it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

With the TCL X9 being so thin, the company includes Onkyo-tuned drivers inside a separate 5.1.2 soundbar. The TV also has a built-in camera for full-screen Google Duo video calls, and it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

"The 85" OD Zero mini-LED TV also boasts TCL's Contrast Control Zones technology which optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas," TCL writes.

Gamers, meanwhile, should appreciate the X9's low latency, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Game Mode features, as well as two (out of four) HDMI 2.1 ports and one eARC.

All this impressive tech does come at a high price: the TCL will cost just a dollar under $10,000 when it arrives in the US later this year. But that's in line with many large-screen 8K sets from other manufacturers.