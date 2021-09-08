In a nutshell: Razer has added a new member to its popular Basilisk family of gaming mice, and it packs a feature that should be familiar to longtime Logitech users. The new Basilisk V3 is a wired gaming mouse boasting what Razer is calling a smart HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. Users can configure the scroll wheel to automatically switch from a tactile, clicky scroll to a free-spinning mode depending on how fast the wheel is spun. The function can also be toggled manually using a button near the wheel for more control over the feature.

Logitech, if you recall, introduced a very similar feature called SmartShift with its MX Revolution mouse more than 15 years ago. Not long after, the company refined the feature to include manual activation. Both proved incredibly useful in certain gaming situations as well as in daily desktop use.

Razer’s latest also features 10 programmable buttons (plus a profile switch button on the bottom of the mouse that can activate one of five on-board memory profiles) and uses a 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor that can track up to 650 inches per second. The pointer comes equipped with Razer’s Optical Mouse Switch Gen-2 switches, which are rated for 70 million clicks, and a 6-foot Speedflex cable.

You’ll also find 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones with 16.8 million customizable color options, advanced lift-off / landing distance settings and on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments.

The Razer Basilisk V3 is priced at $69.99 and can be purchased from writing directly from Razer.