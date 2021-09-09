Editor's take: Amazon could shake up the television industry with its first branded sets, but they'll have to prove themselves first. Personally, I'd wait and let the early adopters evaluate the quality of the sets before throwing my money down. And you can almost guarantee that they'll be on sale come Black Friday time, so skipping the introductory pricing likely won't be a long-lasting punishment.

Amazon has introduced its first-ever Amazon-branded smart TVs, and they’ll be available in the US starting next month.

Amazon’s first-gen sets are split into two product categories. The premium line, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, affords 4K Ultra HD as well as support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. They’ll be available in screen sizes of 43”, 50”, 55”, 65” and 75”, with the two largest models also boasting slim bezels and support for Dolby Vision.

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Omni Series additionally comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience baked right in, complete with far-field voice technology for hands-free Alexa controls. This functionality works whether the TV is on or off, allowing you to easily jump right into your favorite show without having to touch the remote.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, meanwhile, is the more affordable alternative. These sets also combine 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG, and will be offered with screen sizes of 43”, 50” and 55”. The 4-Series additionally affords many of the same Alexa experiences as the Omni Series, but you’ll have to access them using the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon’s branded televisions will be available exclusively at Amazon and Best Buy starting next month. Pricing starts at $409.99 for the 43” Omni Series and scales up to $1,099.99 for the 75” model, while the 43” 4-Series commands $369.99 and scales up to $519.99 for the 55” model.

For a limited time, you can save $110 off the 50” Omni and 4-Series models, bringing them down to just $399.99 and $359.99, respectively (the price cut will be reflected at checkout).