In brief: Hideo Kojima has long held a reputation for being an innovator, releasing games that are often unlike anything else. But what's next for the Metal Gear Solid creator? How about a game that changes in real-time based on the player.

In an interview with Japanese magazine Anan (translated by Siliconera), Kojima references the work he did on Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand, Konami's Game Boy Advance title from 2003. It featured a light sensor on the cartridge that encouraged players to play in sunlight, which charged the protagonist's solar weapons to use against vampires.

"I want to create a game that changes in real-time. Even though there are people of different ages and trades playing the same game, they are playing it in the same way. Instead, I want the game to change based on where that person lives, and that person's unique perspective," said Kojima. "Because you would defeat vampires using the light from the sun, [Boktai] would change based on where and when you played the game. That kind of feature connects man-made systems to real-life."

Kojima is obviously pretty vague about his ambitions, but it sounds interesting. In an interview from 2003, he said that another plan for Boktai was to include an extra sensor on the cartridge that could smell the player's breath. "I really wanted to add that! The enemies are vampires, right? So if you ate something garlic-y and breathed on the mic, they'd all die. (laughs)"

It seems the rest of the team hated the idea; it doesn't sound like the most practical of features, and anyone allergic to garlic would probably feel left out. Still, it illustrates his outside-the-box thinking, even if some concepts work out better than others.

With the advent of modern technology such as VR headsets and the PS5 DualSense controller, Kojima has plenty of options for creating innovative new gaming experiences, and not just those that can smell your breath. Perhaps he could somehow utilize the recently revealed virtual reality headset designed to be used while lying down?

Earlier this year, Kojima said that PC gamers are vocal and opinionated about games, but he still has a lot of affection for the platform.