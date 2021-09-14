What just happened? The range of upgraded products Apple unveiled at its keynote this week includes an upgraded 10.2 inch iPad and the iPad mini's first major redesign. The new standard iPad has more storage, an improved camera, and a faster processor. The new iPad mini includes a smaller bezel for a bigger screen, among other upgrades.

Apple says its A13 Bionic processor should give the ninth generation standard iPad a 20 percent performance boost over the previous version of that model. While the screen is the same size as the previous generation's standard iPad, the new model will have Apple's True Tone screen to automatically adjust screen lighting according to the iPad's surroundings. Its front-facing camera has 10 times the resolution as the one on the previous model -- 12 megapixels.

Apple has doubled the minimum and maximum storage options for the new iPad, to 64GB and 256GB, respectively. The Wi-Fi versions of this iPad will be priced at $329 and $479, while the versions with Wi-Fi and 4G cellular will be $459 for the 64GB model and $609 for the 256GB model.

As had been speculated since earlier this summer, Apple unveiled an overhauled design for the iPad mini. The new sixth generation iPad mini has a smaller bezel which let Apple increase the screen size from 7.9 inches to 8.3 inches. Even though the original home button is gone, this new model still has Touch ID -- it's simply been moved to a button at the top of the iPad.

The new iPad mini comes with 5G wireless, and it now charges through USB-C instead of the Lightning connector. Its front camera resolution has been increased from seven megapixels to 12. The back camera is also now 12 megapixels. Apple says its new A15 Bionic processor should make it 80 percent faster than the previous iPad mini. The new model starts at $499.

Apple has brought Center Stage, a feature previously available on the iPad Pro, to the standard iPad and iPad mini, which both now have ultra-wide front cameras. Center Stage can automatically pan and zoom the front camera to match peoples' movements during video calls.

Pre-orders for both models are up now on Apple's website, and they'll be in stores on September 24.