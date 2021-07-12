Why it matters: The iPad Mini got a welcome update in 2019 when Apple added the same specs found in the iPad Air along with Apple Pencil support, but the basic design has remained unchanged since it debuted almost a decade ago. According to a new report, however, a redesigned model will land this fall.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac), writing that the new iPad Mini “should be a go” for a fall release. And this is no iterative update; he describes it as “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history.”

The current iPad Mini, which received the A12 Bionic processor in 2019, is rumored to feature a redesign similar to the one Apple gave the last iPad Air. The bezels will be shrunk by removing the home button, allowing the 7.9-inch display to increase to 8.5-inches to 9-inches in size. It would likely follow the iPad Air by including a Touch ID sensor built into a side-mounted power button, too.

Elsewhere, the sixth-generation iPad Mini is said to feature an A14 chip and replace the Lightning Port with UBS-C, as is the case with the iPad Pros. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said the Mini LED tech found in the iPad Pro 12.9 would come to the 11-inch version next year and previously predicted its implementation in an iPad Mini.

Additionally, Gurman believes Apple is developing a new iMac powered by Apple Silicon that features a larger screen than the 24-inch model. It’s expected to use an M1X or an M2X SoC and replace the existing Intel-powered 27-inch version.