In a nutshell: In a new recent market analysis, Counterpoint Research has verified Apple's dominance in the premium smartphone market. According to the report, the iPhone maker is holding over 50% of smartphones sales priced $400 and upwards since Q4 2020, while Samsung's results continue to dwindle in the same segment. Beyond that, Xiaomi has gained some ground but has not fully overcome Huawei, which maintains a strong presence in China.

Although Samsung remains in the lead in overall smartphone market share, the South Korean firm cannot surpass Apple in the growing and more profitable premium segment. Sales of premium phones grew 46% YoY in Q2 2021, with Apple capturing 57% of total sales.

That's the third consecutive quarter with a crushing lead...

Samsung has seen a decline in Q2 year-over-year sales, from 22% to 17%. As per Counterpoint's report, the reduction happened because their production was disrupted at Samsung's Vietnam Unit, one of the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak in that country.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 being lower priced than its predecessors might help the South Korean giant to bounce back. Both devices have been pretty successful recently.

Another interesting finding is the strong momentum of the iPhone 12. Consumer demand for 5G connectivity appears to keep growing and is believed to be driving iPhone 12 sales upwards, with Apple reporting year-over-year growth of 74% premium segment sales. It remains to be seen to what extent the incoming iPhone 13 series will help Apple maintain the popularity trend.

Battling it out for third place are Huawei and Xiaomi. With both currently holding 6% of premium phone sales in Q2 2021. The former has a strong presence in China, where they lose to Apple only. The Mi 11 series, however, has helped Xiaomi achieve an expansion in European and even Chinese markets, closing in on Huawei in terms of market share.