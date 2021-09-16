What just happened? T-Mobile will soon offer same-day, in-store device repairs at some 500 locations across the country. The carrier is partnering with risk management products and services provider Assurant on the effort. It all starts on November 1, at which time T-Mobile customers who are signed up for the company’s Protection 360 plan can use the store locator to find a participating store.

All repairs will be completed by “highly-credentialed” repair technicians, who will use only manufacturer-approved components.

T-Mobile’s Protection 360 plan, which starts at $7 per month plus tax, affords up to five claims per year and includes accidental damage, loss and theft coverage. Enrollees also get AppleCare for eligible Apple devices, unlimited screen protector replacement service (just buy a new screen protector and T-Mobile will install it for you), Jump upgrades and live tech support in the Protection app on Android and iOS devices.

T-Mobile’s press release mentions a $29 screen repair fee. According to the company’s support documents, this deductible seems to be related to AppleCare screen repairs, and does not apply after the first two accidental damage claims or after 24 months from the coverage effective date, whichever occurs first.

What are your thoughts on phone protection plans? I’ve personally never carried insurance on my smartphone as I don’t use it that much and am very mindful to not drop it when I do use it. For other big-ticket purchases, like a television, I’m much more inclined to get the extended warranty, especially with multiple cats roaming the house.

Image credit PR Media