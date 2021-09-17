In brief: If you missed the opportunity to pick up Half-Life: Alyx earlier this year at a 40 percent discount, now’s the time to make up for it. The breakout VR game has more than 51,000 reviews on Steam and 98 percent of them are positive.

From now through September 20, Valve is once again offering its excellent VR game at a deep discount. Normally $59.99, Half-Life: Alyx will set you back just $35.99 through the weekend. This ties the record for the game's largest discount to date.

Valve is also hosting a weekend sale on Paradox Interactive strategy games. The Stellaris: Ultimate Bundle, for example, includes a whopping 16 pieces of content at a 53 percent discount, yours for only $109.46. The Classic Grand Strategy Collection, meanwhile, includes Crusader Kings II as well as the Ruler Designer DLC and the expansion pack The Old Gods, Hearts of Iron III, Victoria II and Europa Universalis III Complete, and is down to just $9.62 (regularly $64.95).

Austrian publisher THQ Nordic is also having a sale on several of its games including Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans! and Desperados III with discounts as high as 90 percent.

Elsewhere, you can grab Sea of Thieves for $23.99 (a 40 percent discount), Black Mesa for $4.99 (75 percent off) and Valheim with a 20 percent discount, bringing the cost down to $15.99. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is marked down 34 percent, now just $39.59, and Red Dead Redemption 2 can be yours through September 23 for $40.19, a 33 percent discount.