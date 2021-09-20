Something to look forward to: As Microsoft prepares to talk about new Surface products later this week, some of that information has started to leak from different sources. Test documentation filed at the FCC accounts for many details about the incoming Surface Duo 2, which has been improved in several aspects compared to its predecessor.

The FCC released on September 17 documents related to a new "portable handset" codenamed C3K1995, though the device has been confirmed to be the soon-to-be-revealed Surface Duo 2. Although most of the data comprises test results, it sheds light on several of the product's characteristics, confirming previous leaks, like a camera upgrade or the Snapdragon 888 SoC. We've now come to learn many more details about how the second generation of Microsoft's dual-screen device will differ from the original.

Information in the FCC filing confirms features such as Wi-Fi 6, multi-band 5G, NFC and ultra-wideband (UBW) possibly for accessories and rapid file transfers.

There's also mention of "Wireless Power Transfer," though it's not fully clear if this should translate to Qi wireless charging for the device itself. Another possibility is recharge capability for a Surface Pen when in contact with the Surface Duo 2. You can check other "confirmed" specs in the table below:

OS Android 11 Display 5.8-inch each, High-Refresh Rate, 2754 x 1896 pixels (opened) SoC Snapdragon 888 Memory 8GB RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB Expandable Storage No Rear Camera Wide (12MP), Telephoto (12MP), Ultrawide (16MP) Front Camera 12MP Security Fingerprint Reader Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Ports 1x USB-C Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 4,400mAh Dimensions Unknown Weight Unknown Colors White, Black

In addition to having more processing power and connectivity features than the first Surface Duo, Microsoft's next dual-screen device is expected to get an OS update to Android 12 on the first half of 2022.

Microsoft will livestream the Surface event two days from today on September 22 at 11am ET, and the Surface Duo 2 surely will not be alone. Other product reveals expected include the Surface Go 3, Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro X and Surface Book 4.

Image credit: Jonas Daehnert