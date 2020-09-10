Editors Liked

  • Best dual-window experience on Android
  • Compose, tent and book postures add versatility
  • Smooth hinge
  • I like Microsoft's user interface
  • Will get monthly updates
  • Excellent build quality
  • At its best, the Duo is just plain fun

Editors Didn't Like

  • Buggy
  • Awkward to hold
  • Very high price
  • Camera is hard to use
  • Few compatible apps at the moment
  • Lack of a front-facing notification panel
  • Lacks wireless charging and MicroSD card slot
  • Lack of water resistance
  • Terrible Bluetooth performance
  • No 5G