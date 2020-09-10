Microsoft Surface Duo
Price: $1,400
The Surface Duo is decent as a phone, quite bad as a tablet, and somewhat functional as everything in between. That is, when the software works as promised. But bugs and app incompatibility plague this $1,399 device, which will need monthly updates from Microsoft to fix its numerous issues.-- As reviewed by Engadget
Editors Liked
- Best dual-window experience on Android
- Compose, tent and book postures add versatility
- Smooth hinge
- I like Microsoft's user interface
- Will get monthly updates
- Excellent build quality
- At its best, the Duo is just plain fun
Editors Didn't Like
- Buggy
- Awkward to hold
- Very high price
- Camera is hard to use
- Few compatible apps at the moment
- Lack of a front-facing notification panel
- Lacks wireless charging and MicroSD card slot
- Lack of water resistance
- Terrible Bluetooth performance
- No 5G