In brief: In a new interview, Ubisoft revealed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Far Cry 6 wouldn't feature ray tracing—it will be PC-only. Ubisoft also covered some other details about how the versions of the game will differ.

Wccftech interviewed Ubisoft's 3D team lead programmer about the tech going into the different versions of Far Cry 6 after the developer revealed the PC version's features earlier this month. When asked about ray tracing on the new consoles, the programmer said Ubisoft's focus for consoles was nailing a high resolution and framerate.

"Ray tracing is a PC-only feature," Stephanie Brenham said. "On console, our objective has been to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimizing performance targeting 4K and achieving 60 FPS." She also said AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling feature is PC-only. Ubisoft isn't using AMD's FidelityFX denoiser for Far Cry 6's ray tracing but rather its own custom solution.

According to Brenham, both PC and the new consoles will have better level-of-detail, draw distances, ocean simulation, and textures than PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. When it comes to the new consoles, Brenham said the solid-state drives would provide the most noticeable difference from the experience of playing on the older consoles.

"Loading in moments rather than minutes is obviously fantastic, and it also gives us a different paradigm compared to older console's HDDs," she said.

Brenham also acknowledged the impact that DirectStorage might have on open-world games like Far Cry for PC.

"DirectStorage does significantly improve data loading times," she said. "We anticipate it can make meaningful improvements for open world games, which need to load and unload vast amounts of data to support a player’s unpredictable movements throughout a game world."

When Ubisoft revealed Far Cry 6's PC features, it said ray tracing included ray-traced shadows and reflections. Ubisoft has since confirmed the reflections are a hybrid of ray-traced and screen-space methods. Brenham confirmed to Wccftech that this is to ensure even mid-range PCs can use ray tracing with good performance.

Far Cry 6 comes out on PC (through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia on October 7.