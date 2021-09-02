In brief: Ubisoft revealed the specs for the PC version of Far Cry 6 today. It released a detailed list of system requirements and a new trailer explaining the graphics and user interface features specific to the PC version. You'll need a reasonably beefy rig to play it at 60 frames per second, especially if you intend to play with ray tracing turned on.

In addition to the Far Cry 6 system requirements, Ubisoft's website mentions features like an uncapped framerate, an in-game benchmark, multimonitor support, and extensive control customizations. Unlike most publishers who simply list two tiers for "minimum" and "recommended" hardware requirements for PC games, Ubisoft tends to post specifications for its games in several categories based on target resolution and framerate.

Generally, these requirements don't look dramatically different from last year's Assassin's Creed: Valhalla—Ubisoft's most recent major release. The main difference is that on the high-end, with ray tracing turned on, Ubisoft suggests a Zen3 or Intel 10th generation CPU, along with either an AMD Ryzen 6000 or Nvidia's RTX 3000 graphics card. Far Cry 6 needs about 60 gigabytes of storage but has an optional HD texture pack that's an additional 37 gigs.

AMD is sponsoring the PC version of Far Cry 6, which will use FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) to upscale from lower resolutions to increase framerates. These listed system requirements indicate performance without FSR. Thus far, AMD-sponsored games have not incorporated Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling feature, which has been praised for its transformative effect on image quality and framerate.

Minimum requirements (1080p, 30fps, low settings without ray tracing):

OS: Windows 10 20H1 (64 bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460

GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended requirements (1080p, 60fps, high settings without ray tracing):

OS: Windows 10 20H1 (64 bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-7700

GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended requirements (1440p, 60fps, ultra settings without ray tracing):

OS: Windows 10 20H1 (64 bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-9700

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Recommended requirements (1440p, 60fps, ultra settings with ray tracing):

OS: Windows 10 20H1 (64 bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i5-10600

GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Recommended requirements (4K, 30fps, ultra settings with ray tracing):

OS: Windows 10 20H1 (64 bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel i7-10700k

GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

The latest trailer for Far Cry 6 goes more in-depth about the PC version's features. Its ray tracing includes ray traced shadows and reflections, though there's no mention of global illumination. The trailer also mentions adaptive resolution.

Far Cry 6 on PC will have extensive control customization for both keyboards and controllers. That includes event-based input handling and secondary button support for keyboards. The accessibility features include things like color customization and text-to-speech for every supported language.

Far Cry 6 is the latest entry in Ubisoft's open-world first person shooter series. It sets players in the fictional country of Yara, where they take control of Dani Rojas as they fight against the regime of the country's ruler Anton Castillo. In addition to its open-world campaign, Far Cry 6 will also feature co-op and multiplayer modes. The game launches on October 7.