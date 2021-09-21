TL;DR: The fine folks over at SB Nation’s Secret Base recently set out to see if they could create a perpetual play in Madden NFL 21 – that is, a single play that can be run indefinitely. I’ll go ahead and Tarantino this one for you – they weren’t successful, but the journey and what they were able to accomplish is fascinating nevertheless.

Kofie Yeboah and Jon Bois started by laying some ground rules, partially for sanity’s sake. The two agreed that they would each only get five tries to find and execute the perfect play, and there’d be no practice runs. What’s more, they agreed that pausing the game was not allowed, making this a true endurance effort.

Yeboah’s first attempt was shot down by user error as he accidentally hit the pass button just under 16 minutes in.

Bois’ first run was more of a “fact-finding mission.” It didn’t take long, however, for the play to fall apart as the blockers all but gave up within 15 seconds, leaving Bois to scramble around with lots of defenders in pursuit. This run lasted just three minutes and 39 seconds.

Yeboah’s second attempt involved a running play, but this strategy seemed to be doomed from the get go. The time? 1:31. Lesson learned.

For the sake of brevity, I’ll refrain from going over each and every subsequent run. Needless to say, there were plenty of busted runs. In the end, it ultimately came down to will power. Yeboah took home the win with a time of one hour, 15 minutes and 58 seconds. That’s impressive when you consider a regulation game is just one hour from start to finish, but is no doubt well short of what someone with more determination could achieve.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.