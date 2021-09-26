What just happened? Netflix’s Tudum event has come to a close, so it’s time for a round-up. During their three-hour livestream, Netflix packed in interviews, dozens of trailers, and some big reveals -- here’s the good stuff.

The Witcher

Netflix published three new trailers for season two of The Witcher. One is a brief look at Ciri and Geralt’s connection (above), another (below) is a hilarious teaser for one of the books’ most infamous stories, and the third is a rehash of the end of season one.

Season two debuts on December 17.

Meanwhile, Declan De Barra, the showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origins, lies blatantly about the upcoming six-part series in a humorous “set” tour.

Tiger King 2

Netflix made the surprise announcement of Tiger King 2, a follow-up documentary series with "just as much mayhem and madness" as its precursor. It’ll premiere on November 17.

The Sandman

Netflix’s long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has finally manifested. The brief teaser trailer unveils Tom Sturridge as Dream, who’ll be joined on screen by Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer.

Arcane

Arcane is an anime series based on League of Legends. In its first trailer, Hailee Steinfeld voices Vi, who’s on a mission to rescue her sister as their steampunk world is spun into turmoil by magic. The series will be released three episodes at a time for three weeks, beginning on November 6.

Honorable mentions

Netflix played two minutes of the upcoming film Don’t Look Up, a comedy about astronomers saving the Earth from an asteroid collision. In it, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence face-off with an indifferent President played by Meryl Streep. It’ll play in select theaters from December 10 and be streamable from December 24.

Netflix also brought out new trailers for Red Notice, a spy comedy-thriller starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson; Stranger Things season 4; and a documentary about Kanye West called Jeen-yuhs (pronounced "genius").

For more, check out Netflix’s YouTube page.