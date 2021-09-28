In brief: Yamaha has introduced its smallest and lightest true wireless earbuds to date. The new TW-E3B earbuds, the latest addition to the company’s line of wireless audio products, are said to offer a plethora of features at a seemingly reasonable price.

The E3B earbuds are 25 percent smaller than the previous generation, boasting an ergonomic design for a solid fit and what Yamaha describes as “day-long comfort.” According to the manufacturer, the smaller housing enables a better inner-ear seal that enhances noise isolation and boosts sound performance. Four eartip sizes are included with your purchase, allowing for an even better fit.

Elsewhere, you'll find a non-slip coating, Bluetooth 5 with aptX, light-touch tactile buttons for controlling volume, playback, phone calls and Siri / Google Assistant activation and improved LED indicators on the front of the charging case.

Speaking of charging, Yamaha claims the earbuds offer up to six hours of listening time per charge. The included charging case supplies three additional recharges, for a total of up to 24 hours. The buds carry an IPX5 water- and sweat-resistant rating, making them suitable for use in the gym and out in the elements.

Yamaha has also baked in a feature called Listening Care designed to deliver full-range sound at all volume levels. “Listening Care overcomes a challenge faced by typical headphones, where certain frequency ranges can be difficult to hear at low volume settings,” said Alex Sadeghian, director of consumer audio at Yamaha Corporation of America.

“The solution isn't turning up the volume, which could have long-term impacts to your hearing health. It's Listening Care,” Sadeghian added.

The Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless headphones will be available in your choice of black, light gray, blue, sage green, light pink or lavender purple from late October. MSRP is set at $99.95.