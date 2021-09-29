In brief: Logitech has launched a compact version of its popular MX Keys wireless keyboard for creators looking to save some space. It won’t save them money, though, as the Keys Mini comes in at the same $100 price tag as its bigger brother.

The MX Keys Mini wireless is a minimalist keyboard best suited to creators and users working on multiple platforms that are fine with paying a premium for a small, wireless keyboard or are already invested in Logitech's ecosystem.

As with the bigger MX Keys, the Mini version offers connectivity and switching with up to 3 devices at a time and support for Logitech’s Flow software for working seamlessly between macOS and Windows. Although it connects via Bluetooth and Logitech’s recently released Bolt USB receiver, the latter is an extra $15 purchase, which is disappointing given the $100 asking price for the MX Keys Mini.

The keyboard's dished keycaps use scissor-based switches and have labels for both macOS and Windows commands, though a Mac-only version is available in gray/white color combo. It's also compatible with other mainstream platforms like Linux, Android, iOS/iPadOS and Chrome OS.

Bearing a nearly identical design to the standard MX Keys, the portable version comes without a numpad, but adds an emoji, mute, and voice dictation on the top row function keys. The MX Keys Mini recharges via USB-C and offers the same 10-day battery life as the bigger version, which goes up to 5 months with the (white-only) backlight illumination turned off.

Other neat touches include ambient and hand proximity sensors, as well as battery and caps lock indicators. It's just a bit annoying that the smaller version doesn't come with a smaller price tag. The MX Keys Mini is now available to buy from Logitech's official website.