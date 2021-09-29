In brief: Sony is refreshing its entry-level wireless audio offerings with the WF-C500 and WH-XB910N headphones. The former is a set of affordable true wireless earbuds for everyday use, and the latter is a wireless headset with active noise canceling and bass enhancing features that deliver a punchier sound.

Starting with the WF-C500, the new Sony TWS earbuds are replacing the WF-XB700 as the company's most affordable wireless buds. However, both have noticeable differences in design that can be easily spotted. Compared to the WF-XB700, the casing of the WF-C500 features a smaller and rounder casing that Sony promises to "fit securely in your ears."

Sony's new TWS earbuds use the company's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), capable of recovering some of the detail lost when compressing audio to play back via Bluetooth connection. It also offers 360 Reality Audio that allows you to listen to a concert-like experience adapted to your ears' shape and size.

Each earbud has a button that you can use to skip, play or stop tracks, adjust the volume, receive calls, send messages and access Google Assistant or Siri. When fully charged, the WF-C500 last for 10 hours, but the included compact charging case extends battery life by an extra 10 hours. If you're in a rush, a quick 10-minute charge can give you a full hour of battery life.

The WF-C500 earbuds connect to devices through Bluetooth 5.0 and carry an IPX4 rating, making them suitable to use in most situations, including when exercising. Available colors include black, orange, green and white.

Besides the WF-C500, Sony also introduced the WH-XB910N headset, which will replace the WH-XB900N. Like the WF-C500, it features DSEE and 360 Reality Audio to enhance your audio listening experience. Moreover, it uses "Extra Bass" technology, which consists of a "dedicated bass duct" and increased air tightness inside the headset, resulting in deeper and punchier bass.

The WH-XB910N's noise-canceling technology is called Dual Noise Sensor and uses a pair of feedforward and feedback microphones that capture the ambient sound. Based on what they've captured, the headset automatically adjusts how they sound, limiting what you can hear from the outside. Besides ANC, these two microphones also enhance any call that you pick up when using the headset, thanks to their precise voice pickup technology.

Both earcups have oval-shaped earpads made of synthetic leather and urethane materials for increased durability and comfort. The earcups can be swiveled inwards, so you can pack them into the included carry case and carry it with you wherever you go. The right earcup of the WH-XB910N includes a set of buttons to pick up calls, switch between Bluetooth-connected devices, adjust volume, play, skip or stop tracks and enable or disable ANC.

If fully charged, the WH-XB910N can last up to 30 hours, but if time is against you, a 10-minute quick charge with the AC adapter can easily offer up to 4.5 hours of continuous use. Available in black and blue, Sony's new wireless headset also supports Google Assistant, Alexa and multi-point connection, allowing you to pair two devices to it via the Bluetooth 5.2 interface.

Both new Sony wireless solutions are now available to pre-order and will be coming out in October. The WF-C500 earbuds go for $99.99, and the WH-XB910N headset for $249.99.