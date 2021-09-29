In brief: GOG is celebrating the PC game store's 13th anniversary by putting over 100 games on sale. Many of the deep discounts in this sale are RPGs, both classic and modern, but it also includes some first-person shooters and adventure games. GOG is headlining the sale by releasing the first Legacy of Kain game on its store, marking the first time the PC version has ever been available digitally since the original 1997 retail release.

Silicon Knights and Crystal Dynamics released Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain on the original PlayStation in 1996, and Activision published a PC port the next year. It spawned the popular Legacy of Kain series which ran for four more games up until the 2003 Legacy of Kain: Defiance. The series follows vampire protagonists Kain and Raziel in the fictional world of Nosgoth. The first game is often described as something of a darker The Legend of Zelda clone.

The original Blood Omen is the last game in the series that hadn't yet been re-released digitally for PC. A digital copy of the PlayStation version has been available for the PlayStation 3 and PSP for years, but that was the only way you could get the game digitally until now. As part of the sale, all of the other Legacy of Kain games are also on sale for just a dollar each. However, the first Soul Reaver isn't available on GOG right now because some updates are being worked on for it.

The anniversary sale includes deals on entire RPG franchises. The enhanced edition remasters of games like Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights are discounted to just a few bucks each, and the soundtracks for each game are $2 each. Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition is $4. Every main Fallout game save for Fallout 4 is here with the first two entries along with Fallout Tactics on sale for $5 each. Fallout 3 and New Vegas are $10 each. GOG has also discounted all of the Witcher games. The Witcher 3 Game of the Year edition is just $10. Other RPG franchises on sale include but are not limited to Heroes of Might and Magic, and Divinity. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is also just $30.

id Software's classic first-person shooters are on sale too if you don't already own them. That includes the Doom games up through Doom 3, the Quake games up through Quake 4 (not including the recent remaster), and all of Machine Games' modern Wolfenstein games along with Wolfenstein 3D and Return to Castle Wolfenstein. The Heretic and Hexen games (except Heretic II) can be bought together for $5. Also discounted are other games published by Bethesda like the Dishonored series, Prey (2017), and the two Evil Within games along with their DLC.

The adventure games in the sale include Return of the Obra Dinn which is down to $15, and Little Nightmares which is just $4. Both seasons of Telltale's Batman series are on sale for a little over $5 each.

For this sale GOG also brought the two Elvira PC games to a digital storefront for the first time. Both can be bought together for $9.