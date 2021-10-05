In context: While the Epic Games Store might offer a better deal for those who create the titles, its features list pales in comparison to that of rival Steam. Now, three years after it launched, Epic is about to receive a gaming staple: a proper achievement system.

Some games on Epic's store have featured achievements for over a year, but this has been an early version implemented by developers on certain titles. These will remain under a new name—Developer Achievements—but devs will have the option of converting them into the new platform-wide Epic Achievements while also maintaining player progress.

The new Epic Achievements will award users points (XP) and have four tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold & Platinum. Bronze achievements get you between five and 45 XP, silver offers 50 – 95 XP, gold is worth 100 – 200 XP, and Platinum, awarded upon earning 1,000 XP in a game, grants an addition 250 XP. Sony fans will recognize it as being similar to the company's Trophy system.

There will only be a few games that support Epic Achievements initially, including Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena, Zombie Army 4, and Alan Wake Remastered. Supported titles will have a new Achievements detail page where users can share and track their progress. Epic Achievements and progress will also be displayed in players' libraries, where they can track progress in specific challenges.

There are account levels linked to player scores, so they'll initially be little more than status symbols, but Epic says it is adding "new social features and player rewards" that will likely utilize earned points.

Platform-wide achievements are definitely a step in the right direction for Epic users clamoring for more Steam-like features, even if they have taken three years to arrive.