In brief: Acer's Nitro 5 refresh likely won't knock your socks off, but if you're in the market for a relatively inexpensive gaming laptop you should definitely give it a look before you make your decision. At least on paper, the new models offer good value for people who want to be productive and do some light gaming after work.

Acer's Nitro 5 laptop has been a good option for gamers on a tight budget for years, even if it doesn't always match our top recommendations in the value segment.

The company has now refreshed the Nitro 5 family with a 17.3-inch model that offers some pretty compelling specifications given its $1,199.99 price tag. The display isn't the sharpest out there at this size, but the 1080p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate are decent for an entry-level gaming laptop.

Internals include an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H CPU paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, but Acer didn't reveal any details regarding the power envelope of the graphics solution. Otherwise, this model will come equipped with 16 gigabytes of DDR4 memory and one terabyte of PCIe storage.

Acer is also introducing a smaller, 15.6-inch model that comes with a more palatable $769.99 price tag, but there are a few notable differences from the 17.3-inch Nitro 5. The display is still 1080p with a 144 Hz refresh rate, but you only get an 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU paired with a more modest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Laptop GPU. Also along for the ride is eight gigabytes of DDR4 memory and 256 gigabytes of solid-state storage.

Both models come with a few minor design changes to the chassis. Most notably, the barrel plug for the charger now goes in on the right side of the laptop as opposed to the back. Connectivity options include three USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a Kensington slot.

The two Nitro 5 laptops are now available for pre-order and will start shipping later this month.