Highly anticipated: We're getting ever closer to December, the month when the first Steam Deck buyers will receive their units. That means we can expect more news about Valve's handheld to arrive thick and fast in the coming weeks. The latest reveals what The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt looks like on the device: pretty damn fine.

The three clips of arguably one of the greatest RPGs of all time come from the game series' official Twitter account.

The six-year-old third entry in The Witcher series can still make modern GPUs sweat, especially with the graphics and resolution pumped up. It's hard to tell if the game's running at the Steam Deck's maximum 1280 x 800 resolution in the videos, but AMD's Zen 2/RDNA 2-based APU combined with the 16GB of quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM (@5,500MT/s) appears to be pushing out at least 30fps.

Open a portal into the world and play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt wherever you go once Steam Deck is out!



Check out the footage of the current-gen version of the game running on Steam Deck 👇 pic.twitter.com/3IdIC2zGZJ — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 6, 2021

In one of the clips, Geralt rides Roach into Novigrad. The buildings and crowds can often drop framerates in this section of the game, but the Steam Deck seems to handle it with aplomb. Another clip sees the Witcher take on a stone golem in the wilds of Velen. It all looks very smooth—something we never imagined a handheld would ever be able to achieve when Wild Hunt launched in 2015. The third and final video is of Geralt walking through Velen's Crookback Bog, which again looks impressive, even with Twitter's video compression.

It's worth remembering that The Witcher 3 is available on Nintendo's Switch, where it also looks pretty good but comes with some cutbacks. The Steam Deck with its more powerful hardware will doubtlessly be even more impressive.

This week has also seen Valve publish a partial Steam Deck teardown while also recommending buyers don't open the device, and the company recently confirmed its machine could be used as a PC controller, though there's no support for external GPUs.