In brief: Today marks the day that Amazon opened its first 4-star store outside of the U.S. Located in the vicinity of London, in the town of Greenhithe, Kent, the store will offer a wide range of products rated four stars and above, best sellers, and items trending at Amazon.co.uk.

Amazon's first international 4-star outlet is open in the Bluewater shopping centre located in Greenhithe, Kent, about 20 miles east of London. The store has everything from consumer electronics, toys, and games to kitchen accessories, home items, and books. Amazon-branded products such as Kindle e-Readers, Fire tablets, and Echo Dots will also be available for purchase.

Moreover, there will be multiple sections to visit. The 'Most Wished For' includes the most popular items in users' wishlists, while the 'Trending in Bluewater' features local best-sellers. There's also the 'Most Gifted' section, which has the items most ordered as gifts.

"The Amazon 4-star store is a great place for customers to discover hot new releases, guaranteed page-turners, top-selling electronics, and more," said Andy Jones, director of the Amazon 4-star in the UK. "Every part of the store is designed with our customers in mind and we think they will be delighted by the curated selection of the most-loved products at great prices, opportunity to test drive Amazon's latest devices, and the convenience of pickup and returns."

The items available at the store will change regularly, based on the feedback Amazon's curators receive. At present, there's a selection of Mattel toys, LEGO building sets, best-selling books, Joseph's kitchen gadgets, a variety of consumer electronics, and much more available in the outlet. Local businesses such as Gamely Games, a Brighton-based company that designs family-friendly games, will also have a place in Amazon's 4-star store.

For now, this is the only 4-star store planned for the UK. However, if feedback is positive, expect more to open up in the country, and who knows, in other countries too.

Amazon opened the first 4-star outlet in New York's SoHo neighborhood in 2018. Since then, the retailer giant opened up 31 more stores across 17 states, with two more coming to Florida and California.