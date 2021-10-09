In a nutshell: Ubisoft's Far Cry series is no stranger to violence, with the latest installment of the franchise earning an "M for Mature" rating from the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB). But it's the game's cock fighting minigame that has earned the attention of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Latino group. The animal rights organization has issued a statement condemning the minigame and demanding the developer replace it with a less violent alternative. Something tells me they've never played Far Cry before.

You can hunt enemies with your paraplegic dog. You can fight a cougar, crocodile, or any number of other animals. But wrestle with a rooster in Far Cry 6? According to PETA that's a line that you can't cross.

Released earlier this month, the sixth mainline installment of the Far Cry series continues to provide players with the ability to interact with a variety of animals ranging from companion crocodiles to attack dogs. The game's ESRB rating is reflective of the language and violent content included in the Far Cry 6 story. But there's one specific minigame in the recently released Ubisoft title that has drawn a cocky response from a well-known animal rights organization. You guessed it... cock fighting.

Throughout the game players can collect roosters and engage in cock fights at bases across the fictional country of Yara. Once started, players assume control of their chosen rooster and engage in a Tekken-like battle complete with rounds and special moves to subdue your opponent. Unlike real cock fights, however, the roosters in the Far Cry 6 minigame spill no blood and are not killed at the end of a match. In the game, players are free to maim and kill any number of other wild animals, but somehow this didn't seem to be a problem for PETA.

The setting for the game, the island nation of Yara, is based on Cuban culture. Cock fighting is legal and still considered a popular pastime in Cuba, with fights hosted at numerous state-run and underground venues throughout the country. As a result, Ubisoft developers felt it was a detail worth including in Yara's Cuban-inspired environment.

The minigame has been met with mixed response; while some accept it as a fun side quest in the game, others have criticized Ubisoft for being out of touch with present day animal rights issues.

Ubisoft as of this writing has made no mention of plans to remove the minigame from the Far Cry 6 game environment. Based on gameplay and footage posted since the game's release there's a good chance the cock fights will be one of many issues on PETA's list of problems.

Image credit: Gameinformer