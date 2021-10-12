In a nutshell: Apple will host its next product launch event next week, the company has revealed. The company's second showcase in as many months will take place on October 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern. The invitation sent to members of the press for the virtual gathering contains the tagline “Unleashed,” which doesn’t give too many details as it relates to what could be on the docket for next Monday.

That said, most who follow Apple news anticipate the introduction of M1X-based MacBook Pros in both 14-inch and 16-inch varieties. Rumors suggest the laptops will utilize a 10-core processor design comprised of eight performance cores alongside two energy-efficient cores. A lower-end configuration will reportedly feature 16 graphics cores while the higher-end model will leverage 32 cores.

Elsewhere, the new Macs are expected to include improved displays and see the return of the MagSafe charging connector. The Touch Bar, meanwhile, could become an optional item, or might even be ditched entirely. There’s also talk of the return of an SD card slot and an HDMI port.

Third-gen AirPods were expected at last month’s iPhone event, but never materialized. It’s possible they got bumped to this month’s event for whatever reason, so be on the lookout for them as well. The Mac mini could also see a refresh with the M1X chip under the hood.

Interested parties will be able to watch Apple’s event on the company’s website or via the Apple TV app.