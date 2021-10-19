Bottom line: NZXT for a limited time is offering 10 percent off its custom PC building service, but you’ll need to act quick if you want to score this deal. Sure, we realize that many of our readers will likely opt to build their own PCs, but it's nice to at least have the option of letting someone else handle it if you've got a lot going on at the moment.

From now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on October 20, NZXT’s computer building service can be utilized with a 10 percent discount. The service allows shoppers to configure a custom PC using NZXT’s online configuration tool that’s tailored to your specific performance requirements and budget.

NZXT will then build the system to your specifications, complete with professional wire management and a two-year warranty on all parts and labor, and ship it to your door.

The service debuted a few years back and was designed to make it easier for newcomers get their hands on a custom rig by taking all of the guesswork and technical know-how out of the equation.

In today’s landscape, it also eliminates having to track down tough-to-acquire hardware. NZXT advertises a guaranteed four business day turnaround on custom builds, so you won't be waiting around forever for that new GPU to ship.

NZXT’s service lets you configure an entirely custom system. Optionally, you can select from one of several pre-built options catering to a range of targeted buyers including streamers and content creators. Pre-built systems start at $1,099.