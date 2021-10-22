In brief: Rockstar Games has revealed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch on November 11 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

The bundle, which includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, was announced earlier this months following multiple rumors on the subject.

Specifically, the trilogy will be available digitally on November 11. If it’s a physical release you are after, you’ll have to wait until December 7.

The genre-defining Grand Theft Auto III arrived on October 22, 2001, and forever changed our perception of what an open-world game could be. Today marks the 20th anniversary of that release, and is a fitting day to announce the trilogy's launch details.

Rockstar said The Definitive Edition will deliver new GTA V-inspired modern controls as well as across-the-board visual enhancements such as resolution upgrades, a completely rebuilt lighting system, improved shadows, weather and reflections, upgraded vehicle and character models, higher resolution textures and more. Players will also see new foliage, smoother surfaces and increased draw distances, but Rockstar said it was careful to preserve the games’ distinct original aesthetic.

Rockstar also dropped a new trailer for the trilogy, highlighting the many visual improvements prospective buyers can expect.

Interested parties can pre-order the trilogy from today on their platform of choice for $59.99. There doesn't appear to be any sort of pre-ownership freebies this time around.