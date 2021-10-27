WTF?! Ubisoft has a reputation for being the most disliked gaming brand in the world, so what better way to endear itself to people than to send out emails mocking them for not playing Far Cry 6 enough. If you own the latest in the long-running franchise and haven't been to Yara for a while, expect to see a disparaging message from El Presidente himself, Antón Castillo, sitting in your inbox.

GamesIndustry.biz Managing Editor Brendan Sinclair tweeted that he received an email from 'Far Cry 6' showing actor Giancarlo Esposito's Castillo character with his in-game son, Diego (Anthony Gonzalez). It has the subject line "You disappoint me," hinting at what the message contains.

A lot of games are already ruthlessly designed to maximize engagement, but now they email and hassle you if you dare to stop playing them. pic.twitter.com/TRIsV4jnZP — Brendan Sinclair (@BrendanSinclair) October 26, 2021

"Hola, Rojas,” it reads, referencing the game’s protagonist, Dani Rojas. "I wanted to thank you for giving me free rein in Yara. Take it easy, and know that Yara is in capable hands."

Ubisoft also includes player statistics in the email, complete with a "surely you can do better than this" headline. Sinclair has only played three hours of Far Cry 6, but someone with 33 hours of playtime and over 2,186 kills was also targeted.

It seems that the number of hours you've spent playing Far Cry 6 has no bearing on whether you'll receive a message from Castillo; Ubisoft appears to be hitting those who have abandoned the game. This writer, who has clocked up about 22 hours and still plays regularly, hasn't received anything.

No matter your feelings toward Far Cry 6, Ubisoft's passive-aggressiveness in trying to keep consumers engaging with their products isn't going down well. The company has a history of ramming paid-for extras down players' throats, hence its position as one of the world's most hated brands, and it isn't doing itself any favors here.

