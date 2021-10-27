Why it matters: Square Enix has been releasing new versions of the earlier main Final Fantasy on PC and mobile platforms. These new versions promise significant upgrades for the PC versions of Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI in particular, and now we know the former will be available in two weeks.

Square Enix announced these "pixel remasters" in the summer, releasing the first three Final Fantasy games in July and Final Fantasy IV in September with improvements to graphics and gameplay. They include adjusted 2D character sprites, rearranged music overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu, and new user interface improvements.

This week the company revealed a November 10 release date for Final Fantasy V, and it may become the first widely accepted PC version of that game. Square Enix launched Final Fantasy V and VI on PC for the first time in 2015, but those conversions of the games were criticized for their messy handling of the original graphics and art.

In July, Square Enix delisted those ports from Steam and plans to replace them with the new releases. Final Fantasy VI's remaster has yet to get a release date. So far, the other pixel remasters have been better received when it comes to graphics.

Final Fantasy V originally came out in Japan on the Super Famicom in 1992. The first English version was the 1999 port for the original PlayStation that included Final Fantasy VI (which was originally released in North America under the name "Final Fantasy III"). The remaster already has a pre-order page on Steam.