In context: Despite its popularity, the big issue most people have with the Oculus Quest headsets is that they need an active Facebook account to set up. But the social network has listened to the complaints and will soon drop this requirement.

The Oculus Quest 2 is currently the most popular VR headset on the Steam survey by far, its 33% user share putting it ahead of the second-place Valve Index HMD by around 16%. But the headset's tight integration with Facebook has always been a sore point for virtual reality fans, especially during the company's recent six-hour outage that stopped people from accessing games they bought from the Oculus store. It's possible that this disruption prompted Facebook to alter its stance.

During the Facebook Connect Livestream in which Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta, Mark Zuckerberg said: "As we've focused more on work, and frankly as we've heard your feedback more broadly, we're working on making it so you can log in into Quest with an account other than your personal Facebook account."

"We're starting to test support for work accounts soon, and we're working on making a broader shift here, within the next year," the CEO added. "Not everyone wants their social media profile linked to all these other experiences."

The other big Oculus Quest 2 news announced by Zuckerberg is that a VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is being developed exclusively for the headset, much like the recent Resident Evil 4. A remaster of the game, along with GTA III and Vice City, is also being released on November 11 for several platforms, so it's likely that the VR incarnation will be based on the upcoming version.

There isn't any real information about San Andreas VR. The Oculus website simply states: "Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming's most iconic open worlds. This is a project many years in the making, and we can't wait to show you more of it."