Rumor mill: Lenovo’s creator-focused ThinkBook series isn’t exactly new to trying out interesting form-factors featuring dual displays. Now, famous tech leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared an image of what’s likely the upcoming ThinkBook Plus laptop, featuring an extra-wide main display and a secondary stylus-capable screen on the keyboard to help with fine-tuning illustrations.

CES 2022 is just a couple of months away, but it looks like a key product announcement from Lenovo has already leaked. This time, the OEM appears to be refreshing the ThinkBook Plus model with an unusually wide 17-inch display. Last year, we saw Lenovo adding an E Ink display to the notebook’s 2nd-gen model, and it looks like the 3rd-gen iteration could be dropping that in favor of a secondary display next to the keyboard.

Posted on Twitter by @evleaks, the leaked image reveals a stylus-capable screen where a physical numpad would normally reside. Of course, replacing the numpad with a touchscreen allows for much-added functionality, and it'll be interesting to see how productivity and design apps can take advantage of the smaller display.

Unsurprisingly, there's no further information regarding the 17-incher's specifications or pricing, but we can expect Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake mobile chips under the hood.

