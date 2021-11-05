In brief: While it looks as if Intel’s Alder Lake processors will finally give AMD’s Ryzen chips some serious competition, certain games don't work with team blue’s new CPUs. But patches are coming, and there is a workaround that involves disabling Alder Lake’s efficiency cores.

We’ve been very impressed by what we’ve seen of Alder Lake so far, awarding both the Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700KF scores of 90. The chips offer excellent gaming performance, too, but early adopters will find that some titles, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, won’t boot due to Digital Rights Management (DRM) software issues.

Intel explains that the problem stems from DRM software incorrectly recognizing Alder Lake’s efficient-cores (E-cores) as another system. This can prevent games from launching, cause crashes during gameplay, or shut them down unexpectedly.

Intel has released a list of games impacted by the Alder Lake/DRM issue; more titles are affected if you are running Windows 10 instead of Windows 11. The company says it will be releasing a patch with the Windows 11 update sometime in mid-November to address the games highlighted in bold, and it is working with developers on a fix for the remaining games.

Windows 11

Anthem

Bravely Default 2

Fishing Sim World

Football Manager 2019

Football Manager Touch 2019

Football Manager 2020

Football Manager Touch 2020

Legend of Mana

Mortal Kombat 11

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2

Warhammer I

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Far Cry Primal

Fernbus Simulator

For Honor

Lost in Random

Madden 22

Maneater

Need for Speed – Hot Pursuit Remastered

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Tourist Bus Simulator

Windows 10

All of the above games, plus

Ace Combat 7

Assassins Creed Odyssey

Assassins Creed Origins

Code Vein

eFootball 2021

F1 2019

Far Cry New Dawn

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager Touch 2021

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange 2

Madden 21

Monopoly Plus

Need For Speed Heat

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shinobi Striker

Soulcalibur VI

Starlink

Team Sonic Racing

Total War Saga - Three Kingdoms

Train Sim World

Train Sim World 2

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Luckily, there is a way to avoid the issue before the patches roll out. It involves enabling Legacy Game Compatibility Mode, which will place the E-cores in a standby mode while playing games. Here’s how to enable the feature:

1. Power-up system and enter system BIOS setup.

2. Enable switch Legacy Game Compatibility Mode to ON (one-time only) in BIOS.

3. Save BIOS setup changes and exit.

4. Boot to OS.

5. Toggle Keyboard Scroll Lock key ON.

6. Launch affected game title.

7. Toggle Keyboard Scroll Lock key OFF after ending game title.