In brief: Would you like the chance to win a mini PC packing an RTX 3070 and Core i7 CPU? How about a standalone RTX 3070 Ti or an RTX 3080 Ti? Zotac has teamed up with Sony Pictures for a competition giving away that high-end hardware, all of which come with a snazzy Resident Evil theme.

The "Survive with Power" PC Gaming Campaign is part of a promotion push for the next movie in the Resi franchise, called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. It starts on November 12 and lasts until December 17, 2021, giving gamers the opportunity to win some very nice kit.

The top prize is the Zotac Zbox Magnus One Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition. As the name suggests, this is a small-form-factor (8.3 liters) computer with a Resi theme, which includes the Umbrella logo and red/black colors. It also comes with a Zotac Gaming RTX 3070 graphics card and a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU.

The PC is based on the standard Magnus One, so it should pack WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet, a Killer 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and an integrated 500W 80+ Platinum PSU. It also boasts one HDMI 2.1 port, three DisplayPort 1.4a, one HDMI 1.4, four USB 3.1 GEN2, and four USB 3.0 (one Type-C).

In addition to the PC, entrants also have the chance to win a Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and a 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition card. The standard versions of these triple-fan GPUs currently sell for anything between $1,400 and $2,099.

Even if you don't manage to win any of the hardware, there are still fifteen Resource Kits up for grabs that contain a T-shirt, flask, and other merchandise.

Entering the competition involves logging in with a Google or Facebook account and playing a few mobile puzzle games. You can also check Zotac's social media channels for other giveaways.