In context: Having carved a sizable place for itself in the streaming industry, Netflix is ready to expand its operations into new territories, namely video games. In fact, the company has already begun to do so: last week, it rolled out its first version of "Netflix Games" to Android users, and soon it'll be tested on iPhone and iPad.

If you haven't heard of Netflix Games yet, the concept is simple enough. As part of your Netflix subscription, you can gain access to a handful of free, exclusive mobile games with no in-app purchases or additional fees. The current roster of games is small, however. There's only five in total, or six if you count the upcoming League of Legends-themed game Hextech Mayhem.

The games are as follows:

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Stranger Things: 1984

Shooting Hoops

Teeter Up

Card Blast

While I haven't played any of these titles myself, I can't say that they look particularly amazing. The two Stranger Things games are interesting, but the other three seem like standard, somewhat generic mobile titles. That doesn't mean they're bad, mind; just nothing to write home about. At least, on the surface.

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Anyway, Netflix Games will come to iOS and iPadOS tomorrow (November 10). Roughly a week after the Apple device rollout, Hextech Mayhem will launch. It's a League of Legends spin-off that blends sidescrolling "runner" action with platforming and rhythm mechanics.

Frankly, it looks pretty fun, and its release couldn't have been timed better: League's spin-off TV series, Arcane, just hit Netflix over this past weekend (and it's pretty good, in my opinion).

If Netflix Games proves popular, it will likely receive a much bigger roster of games down the line. It's certainly a big opportunity for the streaming giant. It already streams a plethora of popular original shows, ranging from Stranger Things to The Witcher. Why not use some of these properties to create small, low-budget mobile games to keep people subscribed to Netflix? If the titles are simple or eye-catching enough, even non-gamers might dive in.